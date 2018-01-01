Overview

Dr. Kevin Riddle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Riddle works at Southmore Medical Associates in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.