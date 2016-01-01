Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD
Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Riemer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Riemer's Office Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Medical Center Podiatry185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8428
-
2
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 Directions (617) 298-0567Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 4:45pmSunday8:00am - 4:45pm
-
4
Beth Israel Healthcarechelsea1000 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150 Directions (617) 975-6096
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riemer?
About Dr. Kevin Riemer, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1801052105
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riemer works at
Dr. Riemer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riemer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.