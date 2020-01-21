Overview of Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD

Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Robinson works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.