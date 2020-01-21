Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD
Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For forty years I've had intense Sinus infections which led to severe headaches. I've been to 5 Doctors and clinics who "specialize" in this condition. I was told there is nothing more they could do. Dr. Robinson found the problem, operated on it, and completely relieved the problem. He was the only ENT (who usually consider themselves God-like) that had the compassion, and determination to fix my problem once and for all times.....and he did. 4 years headache-free!!!!
About Dr. Kevin Robinson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013024975
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U-Harper Hosp
- Detroit Med Ctr
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
