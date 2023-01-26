Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roenbeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD
Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Roenbeck's Office Locations
Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2830
Valley Health Pharmacy1400 MACARTHUR BLVD, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 445-2830
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
VERY GOOD AT EXPLAINING DIAGNOSIS
About Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roenbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roenbeck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roenbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roenbeck has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roenbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Roenbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roenbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roenbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roenbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.