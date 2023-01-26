Overview of Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD

Dr. Kevin Roenbeck, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Roenbeck works at Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Mahwah, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.