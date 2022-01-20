Dr. Kevin Rosas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rosas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Rosas, MD
Dr. Kevin Rosas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Rosas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosas' Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates-saratoga5 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-0845
-
2
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
-
3
The Center for Sports Medicine530 Liberty St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 489-2663
- 4 2388 Route 9 Ste 101, Mechanicville, NY 12118 Directions (518) 453-9088
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosas?
Dr. Rosas and his team are amazing. On 1/7/22 they repaired my ankle by placing a plate on my ankle and screwing it into the bone. They also repaired the ligament by securing it to the bone. As of tomorrow it will be two weeks since surgery and it is feeling great. His PA Tracy is very knowledgeable and helpful. Denise, his Patient Care Assistant is very personable and helps in any way she can
About Dr. Kevin Rosas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013979590
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosas works at
Dr. Rosas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.