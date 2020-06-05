See All Allergists & Immunologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.9 (47)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, Maine Medical Center and NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Rosenbach works at Naples Allergy Center in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Allergy Center
    2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1103, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 596-5560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Maine Medical Center
  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  Purpura
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    About Dr. Kevin Rosenbach, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841268133
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Florida
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

