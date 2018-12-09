Overview of Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Retina Vitreous Surgeons Of Central New York Pc in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.