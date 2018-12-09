Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Retina-vitreous Surgeons of Central Ny PC200 Greenfield Pkwy, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 422-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good visit with Dr. Rosenberg and staff is great
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255560157
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst Wayne State
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- University of Mi Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
