Dr. Kevin Rufner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rufner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Rufner, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Rufner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Rufner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colorado Gastroenterology - Downtown1960 N Ogden St Ste 220, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 861-0808
-
2
Lakewood Office/Endoscopy Center13952 Denver West Pkwy Bldg 53, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 861-0808
-
3
Denver Endoscopy Center8155 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 861-0808
-
4
Aurora Office1444 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 861-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rufner?
Dr. Rufner took his time with me. He was professional, courteous, thorough, developed a good treatment plan, and gave me notes at the end of the appointment which I so appreciated. I'd definitely recommend him and this practice. The office was clean and efficiently run by young professionals.
About Dr. Kevin Rufner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1427195718
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rufner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rufner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rufner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rufner works at
Dr. Rufner has seen patients for Dysphagia, Enteritis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rufner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rufner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rufner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rufner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rufner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.