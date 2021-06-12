Overview

Dr. Kevin Rufner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Rufner works at Colorado Gastroenterology - Downtown in Denver, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO and Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Enteritis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.