Dr. Kevin Ruhge, MD
Dr. Kevin Ruhge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Diagnostic Ctr for Men Pc-laguna Hills50 Alessandro Pl Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-9095
- Huntington Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruhge?
I was extremely satisfied with Dr. Rughe. He took great care of me from the beginning to the end. I felt comfortable trusting him with my body . He is very personable . He knew exactly what to do with me . He gave me a whole new tummy . And cute belly button . And a smaller waistline . And I will always recommend him to my family and friends . Trust me you do not need a second opinion . He is the right surgeon for you ! Thank you Dr. Rughe , and Maria . Sincerely Olivia salazar age 50
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1730227430
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ruhge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruhge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruhge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruhge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruhge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruhge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruhge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.