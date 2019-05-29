Overview

Dr. Kevin Ryan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and Lake Martin Community Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.