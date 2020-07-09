Overview of Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD

Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA, Puyallup, WA and Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.