Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD

Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Sanders works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA, Puyallup, WA and Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 103, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 627-6172
  2. 2
    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 50, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 851-5155
  3. 3
    Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center
    400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 841-4311
  4. 4
    Capital Radiation Therapy
    3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 100B, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 596-4872
  5. 5
    Tacoma Radiation Center Inc.
    314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 11, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 627-6172
  6. 6
    Sound Cancer Care Pllc
    2920 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 212-3186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Capital Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376554154
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Alameda County Medical Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Whitman College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

