Dr. Kevin Sano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Sano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook U Hosp
Dr. Sano works at
Locations
Brookhaven Gastroenterology Associates260 Patchogue Yaphank Rd Ste C, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to dr sano for about 10 years now and he is very thorough and compassionate knowing how I am . I have had numerous endoscopies and also colonoscopy and Dr Sano and the staff are professional and A’s in my book.. I thank them for their kindness and their efficient and professional time that they spend when I’m their.
About Dr. Kevin Sano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1053334490
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U Hosp
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sano works at
Dr. Sano has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sano.
