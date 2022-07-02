Dr. Kevin Schroeder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Schroeder, DPM
Dr. Kevin Schroeder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV.
Parkersburg Primary Care Pllc3 Rosemar Cir Ste D, Parkersburg, WV 26104 Directions (304) 485-8824
- 2 801 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 485-8824
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to Dr Schroeder for 2 years and I highly recommend him. He just did another surgery on my foot. He is very caring and fantastic surgeon and podiatrist.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
