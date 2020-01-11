Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital175 S Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 444-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Seems like a great Dr. But Can't get a hold of him to recommend who for the surgery he said I needed. Have called twice and its been a month now. Hard to get in touch with him. No real phone number.
About Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356399448
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.