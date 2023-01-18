Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Eye Plastic Associates PC3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott and his team are the best in the business. Not only that, my experience is that they are the best medical practice that I have ever been too-- Efficient, caring, and professional
About Dr. Kevin Scott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Russian
- 1962476713
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Med College Of Va Va Commonwealth University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scott speaks Russian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.