Dr. Kevin Scott, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Scott, MD

Dr. Kevin Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Westchase Sports Medicine Orthpaedics in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott Sports Med LLC
    6918 Gunn Hwy Ste C, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 855-8450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 29, 2022
    It’s been awhile since I had to see Dr. Kevin but I can’t say enough about how great he did with the 2 surgeries he performed on me, He also has wonderful bedside manners as well.I don’t know if he still does but, I know at one time he also did some charitable work. I wish more Orthopedic Surgeons would follow his lead.
    Jeanne Darkis — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Scott, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992786776
    Education & Certifications

    • Laser Spine Institute
    • Ft. Wayne Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    • Talladega College
