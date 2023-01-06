See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Kevin Shea, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (53)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Shea, MD

Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Shea works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
(860) 679-6600
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 679-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I researched and met with Dr. Kevin Shea on Oct 26, 2022. We reviewed my MRI and we agreed PT, both arms, would be tried for 6 weeks. The doctor and I met again. My mobility increased significantly and we decided to opt for 4 more weeks of PT. I'm functioning at 85%-90% of my physical capabilities before my injuries. I will continue with home exercises to pursue even greater functionality. I was very pleased with Dr. Shea's approach to wellness and I would highly recommend him.
    Christine M. — Jan 06, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Shea, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Shea, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225035694
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    • University of Michigan Medical School
