Overview of Dr. Kevin Shea, MD

Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at UConn Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.