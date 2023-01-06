Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-6600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 679-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I researched and met with Dr. Kevin Shea on Oct 26, 2022. We reviewed my MRI and we agreed PT, both arms, would be tried for 6 weeks. The doctor and I met again. My mobility increased significantly and we decided to opt for 4 more weeks of PT. I'm functioning at 85%-90% of my physical capabilities before my injuries. I will continue with home exercises to pursue even greater functionality. I was very pleased with Dr. Shea's approach to wellness and I would highly recommend him.
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University of Michigan Medical School
