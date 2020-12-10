Overview of Dr. Kevin Shea, MD

Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Shea works at Grand Strand Primary Care - Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.