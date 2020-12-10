Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Shea, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Shea, MD
Dr. Kevin Shea, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Shea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shea's Office Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Primary Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 250, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 567-1364Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shea?
Dr. Shea was excellent. Very thorough and professional. I found him very knowledgeble and he was very pleasant.
About Dr. Kevin Shea, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1265474324
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.