Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD

Anesthesiology
4.9 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University

Dr. Sheahan works at Stellar Ambulatory Anesthesia Consultants LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stellar Ambulatory Anesthesia Consultants LLC
    1150 Hammond Dr Bldg E, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 558-8501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902900582
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • University South Fla College Med
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sheahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheahan works at Stellar Ambulatory Anesthesia Consultants LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sheahan’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

