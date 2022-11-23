Overview of Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD

Dr. Kevin Shepet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shepet works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.