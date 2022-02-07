Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shumrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD
Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Shumrick's Office Locations
-
1
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Anderson Rheumatology Inc7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
-
3
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-2553
-
4
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shumrick performed my rhinoplasty and I couldn't be happier with the result. He's a wonderful surgeon. Thank you!
About Dr. Kevin Shumrick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Mass EE Infirm
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shumrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shumrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shumrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shumrick.
