Dr. Kevin Sierra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Sierra, MD
Dr. Kevin Sierra, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sierra works at
Dr. Sierra's Office Locations
Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A.4129 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 686-9130
Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A.500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201E, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 856-9256
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Sierra, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Pulmonary Edema and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sierra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
