Dr. Kevin Sierra, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sierra works at Tampa Lung Specialists, P.A. in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Pulmonary Edema and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.