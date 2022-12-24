Overview of Dr. Kevin Sinai, DO

Dr. Kevin Sinai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Sinai works at Kevin P. Sinai DO PHC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.