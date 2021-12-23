See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (8)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD

Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.

Dr. Sitko works at University of New Mexico Hospitals in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sitko's Office Locations

    University of New Mexico Hospitals
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 (505) 272-6120
    University Blvd Eye Clinic
    1600 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (505) 272-2553
    Emory Medical Group LLC
    1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 (404) 778-2020
    Albuquerque - Northside
    5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505) 888-5757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

  Unm Hospital

Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Paralytic Strabismus
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Paralytic Strabismus

Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Paralytic Strabismus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Blindness
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Sitko multiple times. Each visit Dr. Sitko was very thorough, thoughtful, caring and professional. His explanations regarding my condition were easy to understand. He answered all of my questions and took time to be very kind and supportive. I am truly blessed to have the privilendge of being one of his patients.
    Mary Lay — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD

    Ophthalmology
    13 years of experience
    English
    1700197795
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Ophthalmology
