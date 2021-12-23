Overview of Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD

Dr. Kevin Sitko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Sitko works at University of New Mexico Hospitals in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Visual Field Defects and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.