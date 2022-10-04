Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD
Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Skelsey's Office Locations
Summit Eye Center LLC1621 NW BLUE PKWY, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Skelsey for years, and am always pleased with his attention to my eyes, and any concerns, or questions, I might have. My appointments always go very smoothly, and are completed in a timely manner.
About Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1982696134
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Presbyterian Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Skelsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skelsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
