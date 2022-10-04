See All Ophthalmologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD

Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Skelsey works at Summit Eye Center in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Skelsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Eye Center LLC
    1621 NW BLUE PKWY, Lees Summit, MO 64086
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Chorioretinitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Chorioretinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Skelsey for years, and am always pleased with his attention to my eyes, and any concerns, or questions, I might have. My appointments always go very smoothly, and are completed in a timely manner.
    Nancy — Oct 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Skelsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982696134
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Presbyterian Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

