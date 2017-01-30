Overview

Dr. Kevin Skole, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Skole works at Princeton Medicine in Dayton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysentery, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.