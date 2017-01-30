Dr. Kevin Skole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Skole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Skole, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Skole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Princeton Healthcare Family Medicine At Dayton401 Ridge Rd Ste 6, Dayton, NJ 08810 Directions (732) 329-4800
-
2
Center for Digestive Health at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 450, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-6390Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skole?
Dr. Skole changed my life. He was able to solve a problem that no one else seemed to solve. A few years later, I was diagnosed with PBC and he has managed all of the concerns I had because of the disease and has made it possible for me to live a normal life. He listens when you talk to him and makes sure he answers your questions. I never feel rushed during an exam and I feel like a person, not just someone being treated for a disease.
About Dr. Kevin Skole, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568431914
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple U
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skole works at
Dr. Skole has seen patients for Dysentery, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Skole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.