Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine.
Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist605 S Enota Dr Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (470) 208-2172
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been on 4 occasions and all my experiences were excellent other than me being a scared patient something I do not hold him or his staff accountable! But my experience was very good and I will continue to refer and use him as my doctor
About Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306896931
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|University Of Fl College Of Med
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
