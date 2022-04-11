Dr. Kevin Somai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- FL
- Port Charlotte
- Dr. Kevin Somai, MD
Dr. Kevin Somai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Somai, MD
Dr. Kevin Somai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Dr. Somai works at
Dr. Somai's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group2315 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 613-2222
-
2
Office2343 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 629-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Addison's Disease
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritic Conditions of the Upper Extremity
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Binge Eating Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar I Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar II Disorder
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Constipation
- View other providers who treat Chronic Depression
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Erectile Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia
- View other providers who treat Hashimoto's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypopituitarism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Insulin Resistance Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Iron Overload
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malabsorption and Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder
- View other providers who treat Male Infertility
- View other providers who treat Marijuana Addiction
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Neuropsychiatric Illness
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity Counseling
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Panic Attack
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Social Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Social Phobia
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Substance Abuse
- View other providers who treat Substance Dependence
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Telemedicine
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroiditis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Weight-Related Conditions
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Somai?
My 89 year old father sees Dr Somai. I (daughter) was a hospital nurse for 42 years. Dr Somai is extremely thorough - does a complete examination, reviews lab work, asks questions regarding my dads emotional health and is patient and very compassionate. Dr Somai adds information on dietary and supplemental adjuncts to improve my dads health. Information is explained at my dads level of understanding. Thank you Dr Somai for your wonderful care! The healthcare system needs many more caring physicians like you!!
About Dr. Kevin Somai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568782662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somai works at
Dr. Somai speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Somai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.