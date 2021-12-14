Overview of Dr. Kevin Spear, MD

Dr. Kevin Spear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Spear works at Physicians Urology in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.