Dr. Kevin Spear, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Spear, MD
Dr. Kevin Spear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Spear's Office Locations
Summa Health Medical Group Urology95 Arch St Ste 165, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 374-1255Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely adore Dr. Spear. I get kidney stones and have had them on occasion turn very serious and cause sepsis. Dr. Spear has saved my life. He is knows his stuff (sadly can't say the same for other docs in his practice or at Cleveland Clinic), is always kind, never treats me with disrespect or fat shames me, and takes time to explain everything. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Spear, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780651687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Akron City Hosp-Ne Ohio Coll Med
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spear has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Spear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.