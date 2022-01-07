Dr. Kevin Spires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Spires, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Spires, MD
Dr. Kevin Spires, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Spires works at
Dr. Spires' Office Locations
Suncoast Urology11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 209, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (727) 248-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Suncoast Urology7614 Jacque Rd Ste A, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2206Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I owe a special debt of gratitude to Dr. Kevin Spires for his professional abilities, explanations of my conditions, and choosing surgical options giving me my best outcome. After 5 months and 2 surgeries, which included uncontrollable Covid surgical shutdowns, I am living my best life, thank you again and your assisting staff.
About Dr. Kevin Spires, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1750338885
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spires has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spires accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spires has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spires. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spires.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.