Overview of Dr. Kevin Spires, MD

Dr. Kevin Spires, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Spires works at Suncoast Urology in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.