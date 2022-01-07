See All Urologists in Brooksville, FL
Dr. Kevin Spires, MD

Urology
3.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Brooksville, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Spires, MD

Dr. Kevin Spires, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.

Dr. Spires works at Suncoast Urology in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spires' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Urology
    11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 209, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 248-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Suncoast Urology
    7614 Jacque Rd Ste A, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2206
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 07, 2022
    I owe a special debt of gratitude to Dr. Kevin Spires for his professional abilities, explanations of my conditions, and choosing surgical options giving me my best outcome. After 5 months and 2 surgeries, which included uncontrollable Covid surgical shutdowns, I am living my best life, thank you again and your assisting staff.
    Milt Cross — Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Spires, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Spires, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750338885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Spires, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spires has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spires has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spires on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Spires. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spires.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

