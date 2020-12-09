Overview of Dr. Kevin Steadland, MD

Dr. Kevin Steadland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Steadland works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Anoka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.