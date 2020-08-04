Dr. Kevin Steffen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Steffen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Steffen, DPM
Dr. Kevin Steffen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR.
Dr. Steffen works at
Dr. Steffen's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialty Clinic4 Medical Plz, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steffen is very thorough. He takes the time and has the knowledge to help you feel better. His staff and whole office are kind and compassionate. I feel like our community is very luck to have him
About Dr. Kevin Steffen, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steffen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steffen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Steffen has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.