Dr. Kevin Sugiki, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin Sugiki, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Sugiki works at Kevin S Sugiki DDS, LLC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kevin S Sugiki DDS, LLC
    4211 Waialae Ave Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 735-8555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2021
    
    About Dr. Kevin Sugiki, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124113766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Sugiki, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugiki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sugiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sugiki works at Kevin S Sugiki DDS, LLC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Sugiki’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugiki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugiki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugiki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugiki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

