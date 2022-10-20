See All Ophthalmologists in Garden Grove, CA
Overview of Dr. Kevin Suk, MD

Dr. Kevin Suk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. 

Dr. Suk works at Acuity Eye Group in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suk's Office Locations

    Retina Institute of California & Acuity Eye Group - Garden Grove
    Retina Institute of California & Acuity Eye Group - Garden Grove
12828 Harbor Blvd Ste 210, Garden Grove, CA 92840
(714) 534-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Oct 20, 2022
    The whole thing, from start to finish went very well. About a month ago, in Sept. 2022 I detached the cataract lens in my right eye. The IOL Lens was just floating free. Most doctors I called could not see me for over a month (thanks Covid) they are all booked out that far. I called my retinal doctor who could see me right way, he is at the Acuity Eye Group. Dr. Culata took one look at my eye and said, you need to see Dr. Suk. I went to see doctor Suk, he took one look and told me what needed to be done. He explained it very well, it was going to be a different surgery than what the cataract surgery was. They got me in for surgery pretty quickly, Oct. 5th of 2022. I was thoroughly impressed with the surgery. Dr. Suk's nurses are engaging, good at getting you ready for the surgery room, and just calming you down. The anesthesiologist was a great guy too, all I remember is being wheeled to the surgery room, then waking in the recovery room. Dr. Suk came over to me and said all went wel
    Chuck — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Suk, MD

    • Ophthalmology
