Dr. Kevin Suk, MD
Dr. Kevin Suk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA.
Retina Institute of California & Acuity Eye Group - Garden Grove12828 Harbor Blvd Ste 210, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 534-8100
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
The whole thing, from start to finish went very well. About a month ago, in Sept. 2022 I detached the cataract lens in my right eye. The IOL Lens was just floating free. Most doctors I called could not see me for over a month (thanks Covid) they are all booked out that far. I called my retinal doctor who could see me right way, he is at the Acuity Eye Group. Dr. Culata took one look at my eye and said, you need to see Dr. Suk. I went to see doctor Suk, he took one look and told me what needed to be done. He explained it very well, it was going to be a different surgery than what the cataract surgery was. They got me in for surgery pretty quickly, Oct. 5th of 2022. I was thoroughly impressed with the surgery. Dr. Suk’s nurses are engaging, good at getting you ready for the surgery room, and just calming you down. The anesthesiologist was a great guy too, all I remember is being wheeled to the surgery room, then waking in the recovery room. Dr. Suk came over to me and said all went wel
Ophthalmology
English, Armenian
- 1326257569
Ophthalmology
Dr. Suk has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suk speaks Armenian.
