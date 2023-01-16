Overview

Dr. Kevin Tally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tally works at Consulting Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Avon, CT and West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.