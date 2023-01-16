Dr. Kevin Tally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tally, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Tally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Consulting Cardiologists85 Seymour St Ste 719, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-0604
Consulting Cardiologists305 Western Blvd Ste 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 522-0604
Consulting Cardiologists100 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 522-0604Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Consulting Cardiologists, PC433 S Main St Ste 109, West Hartford, CT 06110 Directions (860) 522-0604Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Kind, compassionate, funny. Love Dr Tally
About Dr. Kevin Tally, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- New England Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiology
Dr. Tally has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
