Overview of Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM

Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Terry works at Podiatry Associates in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.