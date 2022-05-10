Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM
Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Terry works at
Dr. Terry's Office Locations
Good Samaritan5601 Loch Raven Blvd Ste 400, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (410) 433-2500
Lutherville1205 York Rd Ste 17, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-9206
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Terry has done 2 surgeries on both my feet. I wouldn’t go to anyone else. I had an issue with my right foot the night of surgery. It was a Friday night & I reluctantly texted him & he called me back immediately. He kept checking on me by phone & when he heard the concern in my voice he told me to come in the next day. His office was not open but he met me there anyway. The concern & compassion that he has for his patients is wonderful. He has never not taken a call from me, & because I live 3 hours away, he always take care in having me schedule in person appts only when absolutely needed. I truly would not go to anyone else.
About Dr. Kevin Terry, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Terry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terry speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terry.
