Dr. Kevin Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Thomas, MD
Dr. Kevin Thomas, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Kevin Thomas Dpm PC560 Riverside Dr Ste A101, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 749-0121
Mccready Swing Beds201 Hall Hwy, Crisfield, MD 21817 Directions (410) 968-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
this man is the boss and honest to boot i think i found my lifetime foot doc. her has a great personality and just an all around very nice and polite
About Dr. Kevin Thomas, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1316141294
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
