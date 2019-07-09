Dr. Kevin Timm, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Timm, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kevin Timm, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Michigan Center, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.
Dr. Timm works at
Locations
Blue Spruce Dental/ Kevin R Timm DDS4519 Page Ave, Michigan Center, MI 49254 Directions (517) 409-1918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasant visit. Has definitely helped my oral care. My daughters actually like going to the dentist because they make it easy
About Dr. Kevin Timm, DDS
- Dentistry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386869899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Timm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Timm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
421 patients have reviewed Dr. Timm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.