Overview of Dr. Kevin Tomany, MD

Dr. Kevin Tomany, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Tomany works at Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates in North Chelmsford, MA with other offices in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.