Dr. Kevin Tomany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Tomany, MD
Dr. Kevin Tomany, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Tomany works at
Dr. Tomany's Office Locations
Merrimack Valley Orthopaedic Associates10 Research Pl Ste 203, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 275-9650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lowell General Hospital295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 275-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Edit on previous great review. Typo Meant to say he uses medical terms not talking down to patients. Evident he loves his vocation. Lynn
About Dr. Kevin Tomany, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790746675
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomany has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tomany speaks Spanish.
