Overview

Dr. Kevin Tong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.



Dr. Tong works at Kevin T Tong MD in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.