Dr. Kevin Trangle, MD

Internal Medicine
1.7 (11)
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Trangle, MD

Dr. Kevin Trangle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Trangle works at Kevin Trangle & Associates in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Mayfield Heights, OH, Niles, OH, Beachwood, OH and Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trangle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin Trangle & Associates
    3085 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 836-0201
  2. 2
    Kevin Trangle & Associates
    6150 Parkland Blvd Ste 110, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 504-0400
  3. 3
    Kevin Trangle & Associates
    654 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 504-0400
  4. 4
    Kevin Trangle & Associates
    3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 504-0400
  5. 5
    Kevin Trangle & Associates
    500 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 504-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Shortness of Breath
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Kevin Trangle, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1366512642
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wash/Case West University
    • University of Washington
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trangle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trangle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Trangle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trangle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trangle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trangle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

