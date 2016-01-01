Overview of Dr. Kevin Traub, MD

Dr. Kevin Traub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Butler, PA. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Traub works at BHS Urologic Associates in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.