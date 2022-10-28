See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kevin Troy, MD

Hematology
4.3 (12)
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Troy, MD

Dr. Kevin Troy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Troy works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Troy's Office Locations

    The Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scurvy
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 28, 2022
    He is wonderful! Whatever time spent was a delight -intelligent and compassionate Doctor. Highly recommend...
    phyllis kay — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Troy, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Troy, MD

    • Hematology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508882127
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Troy works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Troy’s profile.

    Dr. Troy has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

