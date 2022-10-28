Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Troy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Troy, MD
Dr. Kevin Troy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Troy's Office Locations
The Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful! Whatever time spent was a delight -intelligent and compassionate Doctor. Highly recommend...
About Dr. Kevin Troy, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Troy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troy has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
