Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM
Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
Mark R. Weiss D.p.m.2080 Century Park E Ste 605, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 553-7371
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend. He is great. Takes time with you and makes sure you are good to go. WIll work with you to fix common problems such as an ingrown toenail.
About Dr. Kevin Tseng, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093733479
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.