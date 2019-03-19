Overview

Dr. Kevin Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Turner works at MDVIP - Glendale, Arizona in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.