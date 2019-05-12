Dr. Kevin Vance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Vance, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Comprehensive Pain Center for Surgery LLC129 Fountains Blvd, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (769) 300-0730
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Vance is an excellent physician. He has designed a treatment plan to help manage my pain that works great for me. He is knowledgeable and he listens. I have a better quality of life thanks to Dr. Vance.
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Baptist Health System Inc
- University of Mississippi
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Vance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vance has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vance.
