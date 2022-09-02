Overview

Dr. Kevin Vaska, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera Dells Area Hospital, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Huron Regional Medical Center, Prairie Lakes Hospital, Sanford Jackson Medical Center and Spencer Municipal Hospital.



Dr. Vaska works at Sioux Falls Cardiovascular PC in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Marshall, MN and Huron, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.