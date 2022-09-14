Overview of Dr. Kevin Vaught, MD

Dr. Kevin Vaught, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Vaught works at Regional Brain & Spine, LLC Cape Girardeau, MO in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Perryville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.