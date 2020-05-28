Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD
Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their residency with Wright State University / Wpafb
Dr. Waddell works at
Dr. Waddell's Office Locations
Rick L. Evans MD PA740 Hospital Dr Ste 250, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 835-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just went to Dr Waddell's office for the first time, I was treated very well by his staff.
About Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Wpafb
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waddell works at
Dr. Waddell has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waddell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waddell speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.