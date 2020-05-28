See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (28)
Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their residency with Wright State University / Wpafb

Dr. Waddell works at Rick L. Evans MD PA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waddell's Office Locations

    Rick L. Evans MD PA
    740 Hospital Dr Ste 250, Beaumont, TX 77701 (409) 835-1080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 28, 2020
    I just went to Dr Waddell's office for the first time, I was treated very well by his staff.
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679569594
    Residency
    • Wright State University / Wpafb
    Dr. Kevin Waddell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waddell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waddell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waddell works at Rick L. Evans MD PA in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Waddell’s profile.

    Dr. Waddell has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waddell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

