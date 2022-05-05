See All Neurosurgeons in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Kevin Waits, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (5)
Overview of Dr. Kevin Waits, MD

Dr. Kevin Waits, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. 

Dr. Waits works at Specialty Orthopaedics in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Demorest, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waits' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Longstreet Clinic, Department of Neurological Surgery
    1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 533-7288
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Childrens Dentistry At Hamilton Mill & Gainesville
    655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 533-7288
  3. 3
    Habersham Surgical Services
    801 Austin Dr, Demorest, GA 30535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 754-8066

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Surgery

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 05, 2022
    Dr. Waits and staff (includes office) were very compassionate and helpful to me during a time in my life where I was experiencing excruciating pain. I was incapacitated by severe radiculopathy in my legs which required surgery. I am profoundly grateful for his, Sammy's, and Ali's expertise as well as the genuine kindnesses of his office personnel. They all contributed to my healing journey.
    Ali — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Waits, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912235888
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waits accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Waits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

