Dr. Waits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Waits, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Waits, MD
Dr. Kevin Waits, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA.
Dr. Waits works at
Dr. Waits' Office Locations
The Longstreet Clinic, Department of Neurological Surgery1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 533-7288Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Childrens Dentistry At Hamilton Mill & Gainesville655 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 533-7288
Habersham Surgical Services801 Austin Dr, Demorest, GA 30535 Directions (706) 754-8066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waits and staff (includes office) were very compassionate and helpful to me during a time in my life where I was experiencing excruciating pain. I was incapacitated by severe radiculopathy in my legs which required surgery. I am profoundly grateful for his, Sammy's, and Ali's expertise as well as the genuine kindnesses of his office personnel. They all contributed to my healing journey.
About Dr. Kevin Waits, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1912235888
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waits accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.